Welcome Club supports area nonprofits

Submitted by Rick Kraus

 

Pictured from left are Cherie Kraus, activities director of the Gold Country Welcome Club (GCWC); Kristin Donahue, marketing director of Hospice of the Foothills (HOTF); Bob Slyker, charities leader, GCWC; Julie Chiarelli, finance director, HOTF; Heidi Wingo human resources director, HOTF. (Photo submitted by Rick Kraus)

 

Pictured from left are Bob Slyker, charities leader, Gold Country Welcome Club (GCWC); Cherie Kraus, activities director of the Gold Country Welcome Club (GCWC); Marina Bernheimer, executive director, Child Advocates of Nevada County. (Submitted by Rick Kraus)

Each year the Gold Country Welcome Club provides local charities with a donation from the club’s treasury. A poll went out earlier this year to members to choose which charity to support. Among the top recipients this year were Hospice of The Foothills and Child Advocates of Nevada County. Both nonprofits were recently presented with a check for $500 from the club.

Community
