facebook tracking pixel Water tanks installed along Greenhorn Road | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Water tanks installed along Greenhorn Road

Community Community |

Submitted by Dianne Marshall
Greenhorn Firewise Community now has 20,000 gallons of water for fire suppression at two different sites along Greenhorn Road, a total of 40,000 gallons of water. This was made possible by donations from residents and funds provided through the County of Nevada’s American Rescue Plan Act allocation for Community & Economic Resiliency. Representatives from the Consolidated Fire District told us these community water tanks are one of the most important things we can do to help protect our homes. There are two tanks at each site (site #1 at the 2 mile marker and site #2 at the 4 mile marker). Each tank holds 10,000 gallons giving us 40,000 gallons of water for use only by firefighters. There were so many people that stepped up to make sure this project was completed. A huge thank you to each of those people, to the residents that donated hard earned money and to the County for choosing our project for the grant!
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 