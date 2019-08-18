Wanted: wildland firefighters

The Tahoe National Forest is looking to hire enthusiastic, highly motivated individuals for both permanent and temporary seasonal positions as wildland firefighters. Positions are available in hotshot and hand crews, helicopter helitack crews, engine crews, fuels management, fire lookout and dispatch. The Tahoe National Forest is also offering wildland firefighting apprentice positions that respond to local and national wildfire incidents and other all-hazard incidents.

Duty locations include Truckee, Sierraville, Loyalton, Soda Springs, Foresthill, Camptonville, Downieville, Grass Valley and Nevada City. Submit applications on USAjobs.gov for permanent positions through Aug. 28. For seasonal positions, submit applications Sept. 16 through Sept. 30.

For more information, visit the Tahoe National Forest webpage at http://www.fs.usda.gov/tahoe and click on Fire Hire tag, or email TNFfirehire@gmail.com for information on temporary seasonal fire positions.