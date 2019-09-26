Volunteers needed to deliver wood to low income seniors

Organizers of the Gold Country Senior Firewood Program are looking for volunteers to help load and deliver firewood to seniors in need. Firewood distribution days are scheduled for Sept. 28, Oct. 5 and Nov. 2 at the wood yard at 12503 Brunswick Rd. in Grass Valley. The Senior Firewood Program provides firewood to low income seniors who need help staying warm during the winter months. For more information, call 530-615-4541 or email info@GoldCountryServices.org.