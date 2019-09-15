Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight in western Nevada County

Connecting Point’s new Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in our community. Each week we will feature a selection from our ever-growing list of upcoming opportunities at all your favorite local organizations.

This week, we have selected another varied batch of fun and exciting opportunities with just a handful of local organizations providing valuable services to the county. As always, there are many more positions available at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Food Server, Street of Dreams Fundraiser 9/27 – Habitat For Humanity

Help provide strength, stability and self-reliance for those in need. The mission of Habitat For Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. “Street of Dreams”is Nevada County Habitat for Humanity’s annual benefit. Volunteers are needed on Friday, Sept. 27. The first volunteer opportunity is for food servers. The food server shift will be from 5-8:30 p.m. and responsibilities include serving the hot dishes to guests, tending to any dining needs, and helping with breakdown of the food area.

Clean-Up Helper, Street of Dreams Fundraiser 9/27 – Habitat For Humanity

The second volunteer opportunity for the “Street of Dreams” fundraiser is as a clean-up helper. The clean-up helper shift will be from 10-11:30 p.m. and responsibilities include putting away tables and chairs, packing up silent auction items, and general clean-up of trash.

After School Driver – The Friendship Club

Responsible and reliable drivers wanted! The Friendship Club provides a comprehensive, year-round, long-term program aimed at helping empower and educate youth who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma between the ages of 10 and 18 and provides assistance into their 20s as they transition into adulthood. Once a week during the school year, After School Drivers meet girls at their school and drive them to The Friendship Club for a weekly meeting. They offer their regular drivers maximum flexibility by providing a substitute driver when they are not able to do their assigned pick up. They will work with you to find a school closest to your home or work location to minimize your time spent in travel, and they welcome you as either a regular or sub driver. All drivers must go through a screening process.

Thursday Lunch Preparer/Server – Sierra Roots

Sierra Roots serves the chronically homeless people of Nevada County, many of whom have been homeless for years & have severe disabilities such as mental illness, substance abuse disorder, and chronic health problems. Since 2010, Sierra Roots has provided nutritious hot meals every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. If you show up and are hungry and homeless, they will give you a hot meal that is often organic, nongluten, as little sugar as possible, with a meat entree, vegetarian entree, vegetables, salads, and dessert. Lunches and clothing distribution take place at two locations, depending on time of year; at Pioneer Park in Nevada City from approximately June September and at the First Baptist Church, 300 Main St., Nevada City, from approximately October-May.

Experienced Masons – The North Star House

Help restore a community treasure! The North Star House is a 10,000-square-foot home designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan (best known for her work on Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California). Their mission is to rehabilitate and transform the Historic North Star House into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy by fostering local arts, letters and sciences. Volunteer Experienced Masons work on the construction crew that is restoring the historic North Star House located at 12075 Auburn Rd in Grass Valley. Construction work occurs every Tuesday and Thursday morning, approximately 8 a.m.– 1 p.m. Being present every workday is not mandatory, but significant involvement is desirable. Qualifications: General masonry skills dealing with concrete, mortar, and grouting techniques, or be willing to learn those skills from one of their team members.

Lobby Greeter – County of Nevada — Be the friendly face of Nevada County! This is a wonderful opportunity to be of assistance to citizens and the general public visiting our government center. Nevada County is looking for volunteers to assist as Lobby Greeters at the Rood Center in Nevada City. As a volunteer greeter, you will be an ambassador to our county and help to promote local information and provide assistance to visitors. Lobby Greeter Volunteers work in the Eric Rood Administration Center lobby and shifts normally last for 1 to 4 hours in length.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.