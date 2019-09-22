Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight in Nevada County

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in our community. Each week we feature a selection from our ever-growing list of upcoming opportunities at all your favorite local organizations.

This week, we have chosen a variety of fun and rewarding opportunities from various local organizations that are providing valuable services to the county. There’s something for everyone this week, whether your spare time is limited to just a few hours or you’d prefer to donate considerable time to a worthy cause. As always, there are many more positions available at the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

Phone Operator for Pledge Drive – KVMR 89.5 FM

Support community radio. KVMR provides community members opportunities to connect through the development and production of music, news, and public affairs programs that entertain, inform, and educate. KVMR needs volunteers to answer phones for their Pledge Drive from Saturday, Oct. 19, through Friday, Oct. 26. Phone Operator duties include answering the phone, filling out the pledge/membership form, answering questions from callers, and thanking callers for their donations. There are five shifts per day and each shift is three hours. KVMR will provide in-person training before your shift, so you are ready and comfortable when your first call comes in. There will always be a shift captain present for questions you may not know the answers to. Specific dates for open shifts can be found in the listing for this opportunity at the Volunteer Hub site or by calling 211.

Board of Directors – Community Beyond Violence

Help CBV steer their ship. The mission of Community Beyond Violence is to offer resources for building healthy relationships and to work with community partners to provide services for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. CBV is actively recruiting individuals who have legal expertise or fundraising experience to join their Board of Directors. As a CBV board member, you would determine policies, procedures and regulations for the conduct of Community Beyond Violence; raise funds to finance the organization and its programs; and monitor organizational performance. The board meets monthly, a minimum of nine times per year, along with selected committee meetings. Special events include the Annual Daddy Daughter Dance and others as scheduled, as well as trainings and seminars. Specific duties include attendance at board meetings; being well-informed on all agenda items prior to scheduled meetings; contributing knowledge and expressing points of view based on experience and taking initiative; considering other points of view, making constructive suggestions and helping the board make group decisions reflecting the thinking of the total group; becoming a financial supporter of the agency at a personally meaningful level; assuming leadership in agency-funding efforts, when possible; representing the agency at community events, organizations and with private individuals; and being informed about agency programs, policies and services, as well as the needs of the community, society, and constituents. Maximum of two three-year consecutive terms.

ESL Tutor – Partners in English Language Learning

Do you have skills in teaching English? PiELL helps English Language Learners become thriving members of our community by offering one-on-one language tutoring and building bridges that foster cross-cultural respect, understanding, and friendship. ESL is a widely used term meaning English as a Second Language. PiELL matches each learner with a personal tutor, and together they determine hours and location that are mutually agreeable. Each tutor must attend a two-day training, taking place on Saturday, Sept. 28 and Saturday, Oct. 5. There is a $25 fee for materials. No prior teaching experience or foreign language skills are necessary. Help make Nevada County a better place to live and work for English Language Learners.

Various Positions – Sierra Stages

Be a part of the thriving local arts scene. Sierra Stages is a community theater company that enriches the cultural life of Nevada County by providing high quality, affordable and accessible performances for everyone. Sierra Stages offers a wide variety of volunteer positions from working on the production team (assistant director, costume designer, lighting, etc.); behind the scenes (such as set design, construction, orchestra), as well as ushering at shows. Folks with experience are appreciated, but no experience is necessary — just show up with a great attitude and be ready to help put on a show.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.