Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight in Nevada County

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

It’s the most wonderful time of the year! Consider gifting some of your valuable time and energy to one of the many great nonprofits in our community. The following volunteer opportunities are only a handful of what you’ll find each and every day on the Volunteer Hub. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause

Archivist – North Star Historic Conservatory — Take an active role in the rehabilitation of a historical treasure! The North Star House is a beautiful 10,000 square foot home built in 1905 for the superintendent of the North Star Mine, Arthur DeWint Foote, and his family. It was designed by renowned architect Julia Morgan (known for her work on Hearst Castle in San Simeon). There are thousands of photographs, documents, and articles that are relevant to the North Star House that are in many different places. The North Star Historic Conservancy is looking for a volunteer to create a functional archive of the information for easy, targeted retrieval. Prospective candidates should have a home computer, basic database programming experience, and the ability to work as part of a team or independently. Volunteers should have good organizational skills, knowledge of photo-enhancing software (such Photoshop), and library archiving skills.

Make Lunch for Construction Crew – Nevada County Habitat for Humanity — Fuel our homebuilding crew! The mission of Nevada County Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Habitat for Humanity has a year-round need for volunteer lunch providers for the all-volunteer construction crews of 10-12 people. Typical lunches include sandwiches, casseroles, salads, fruit, and cookies. Commitment can be once a month, a few times a year, or sign up to be a substitute. Shifts start at 11:15 am on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and/or Saturdays.

Processor for Thrift Stone Donations – Nevada County Pets in Need — Help our furry friends stay comfortable this winter! The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need is to keep local pets fed, warm, and healthy. Volunteers are needed at NCPIN Dollar Thrift to inspect and hang donated clothing, distribute clothing onto categorized racks, sort linens, and stock racks and shelves as needed. Shifts are available Wednesday through Saturday from 9:00 am to 3:00 pm. Shifts, days, and number of hours are flexible.

Various Positions – Community Beyond Violence — Help someone take an important first step. The mission of Community Beyond Violence is to offer resources for healing the effects of interpersonal violence. CBV is looking for volunteers to help victims of domestic violence and sexual assault move beyond the violence in their lives and to encourage them to live the life they deserve. Volunteer opportunities include community fundraisers/events, clerical assistance, processing clothing donations, professional services, and moving help for safe house clients. Volunteers must go through an application and interview process.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.