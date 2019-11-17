Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight in Nevada County

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

This week, we are highlighting an assortment of volunteer opportunities to suit every interest. The Volunteer Hub has something for everyone! For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Connect to your cause:

After School Drivers – The Friendship Club — Responsible and reliable drivers wanted! The Friendship Club helps empower and educate youth between the ages of 10 and 18 who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma. Drivers are the backbone of The Friendship Club program. These important volunteers help bring girls from their schools to The Friendship Club so they may attend after-school meetings or tutor sessions during the academic year.

This weekly, after-school commitment requires 30 minutes to an hour, depending on the school location. Drivers may also transport girls on local field trips, community activities, or mini-camps during the school year and during the summer program. The Friendship Club offers their regular volunteer drivers maximum flexibility by providing a substitute when they are not able to do their assigned pickup.

The Friendship Club will work with you to find a school closest to your home or work location to minimize your time spent in travel and will welcome you as either a regular or sub driver. All drivers must complete a screening process.

Various Positions – Sierra Stages — Be a part of the thriving local arts scene! Sierra Stages is a community theater company that enriches the cultural life of Nevada County by providing high quality, affordable and accessible performances for everyone. Sierra Stages offers a wide variety of volunteer positions from working on the production team (assistant director, costume designer, lighting, etc.); to behind the scenes (such as set design, construction, orchestra), as well as ushering at shows. Volunteers with theater experience are appreciated, but no experience is necessary.

Infrastructure Volunteer – The Curious Forge — The Curious Forge is a community of builders, tinkerers, artists and professionals who love to make. Think of it as an artistic, technical, and industrial playground. The Infrastructure Volunteer serves as a handyperson — fixing things, maintaining equipment, and helping to complete tasks as needed for the whole space. Volunteers are asked to contribute 6 hours a week, at a dedicated time. Ideal candidates would have experience as a handyperson or experience in working in wood or metal shops and some ability for repair of equipment or interest in such. Knowledge of safety or OSHA a plus. All volunteers complete a screening process.

Various Positions – The Center For the Arts — Join the fun! The Center for the Arts is a cultural and educational organization that promotes and presents literary, visual, and performing arts for the enrichment of the community. Volunteers for The Center must attend a minimum of one training session designed to give an overall view of the program and duties to be performed for Main Stage and Center On The Go productions. Additional volunteer opportunities will be available for larger events held off-site at the Grass Valley Vets Hall. Positions include ticket taker, greeter, usher, bar set-up/cashier, bartender, concessions, security, house manager’s assistant, green room strike, Saturday gallery attendant, ambassador (represent The Center at booths, events, and more), clerical, street marketing (distributing flyers and promotional materials), tech/stage setup, and special events team. Volunteer handbook available.

To find these and many more opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.