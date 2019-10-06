Volunteer Opportunity Spotlight in Nevada County

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub is a free service to connect Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community. Each week we feature a selection of upcoming opportunities from our growing list of local organizations.

Our local nonprofits depend on your help to accomplish their missions of service to the community. This week, we have chosen to highlight a diverse group of fun and rewarding opportunities. These are just a few of the many ways to lend a hand, share your talents, and connect to the people of Nevada County. As always, there are many more positions available at the Volunteer Hub.

For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Safe Trick-Or-Treat Street Monitors – Grass Valley Downtown Association

Spooky fun at the annual Safe Trick-or-Treat event in downtown Grass Valley. For over 30 years, the downtown merchants have provided a safe trick-or-treating opportunity for preschoolers on the morning of Halloween from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. The GVDA coordinates the event, security, and street closure. Volunteers will work with the police department to monitor the streets during the event and will be on their feet or seated at each entrance to the event. There are two 2-hour shifts available: 9:30-11:30 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Volunteers are welcome to wear a costume.

Build New Trail Along Highway 20 Corridor – Bicyclists Of Nevada County

BONC is committed to responsible mountain biking, preservation and improvement of riding opportunities, cooperation with other interest groups, and the education of cyclists and non-cyclists alike. Saturday, Oct. 12, is United Trails Day. Join Bicyclists of Nevada County, Gold Country Trails, Nevada County Woods Riders, and the U.S. Forest Service to build a new trail on the Hwy 20 corridor. Volunteers will meet at Omega Mine Rest Stop and Overlook, 32635 State Hwy 20, Nevada City at 8:30 a.m. Bring gloves, water, closed toe shoes, your favorite trail tools (rakes, loppers, McLeods, etc), and a lunch for yourself.

Senior Driver – Sierra Foothills Village

Responsible drivers wanted! The Sierra Foothills Village is a nonprofit, community-based organization that helps members remain safely and comfortably in their homes and community as they age. The Village is looking for volunteers with good driving records who are interested in driving seniors to appointments, the grocery store, social events, etc. Looking for volunteers willing to serve the Grass Valley, Nevada City, or Penn Valley areas.

Grant Writer – North Star Historic Conservatory

Help preserve Nevada County history. The North Star House is a 10,000 square-foot home designed in 1905 by the renowned architect Julia Morgan (best known for her work on Hearst Castle in San Simeon, California). The Conservatory’s mission is to rehabilitate and transform the Historic North Star House into a premier cultural event center and to promote Nevada County’s legacy by fostering local arts, letters and sciences. The volunteer Grant Writer will research grants that may be applicable to one or more aspects of North Star Historic Conservancy activities, then write and submit grant applications. Time commitment and schedule vary depending on volunteer availability. Responsibilities and duties include discussing the mission needs of NSHC with one or more board members and brainstorming with the board on areas of our mission that may be covered by grants. Your activities will be coordinated through a designated board member. At least three years’ experience researching and applying for grants, preferably for non-profit organizations, requested.

Gift & Thrift Volunteer – Hospice of the Foothills

Do you have customer service skills? Hospice of the Foothills provides compassionate end-of-life support for patients, families, and the community. Hospice Gift & Thrift stores are open seven days a week at three locations in Grass Valley, Nevada City, and Penn Valley, with a Donation Center located in Rough & Ready. Volunteer opportunities are available for all locations. Duties include assisting customers, answering questions, serving as cashier, assisting in processing donated goods for sale in store, and working throughout the store to keep the merchandise neat and orderly. Training will be provided.

