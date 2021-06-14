Volunteer opportunity spotlight

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with volunteer positions that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. This week, we are highlighting just a few of the wonderful volunteer opportunities that can be found at the Volunteer Hub. For more information, please visit connectingpoint.org or call 211.

Youth Mentor – Bright Futures for Youth

Bright Futures for Youth is a community-focused nonprofit organization committed to addressing the ever-changing needs of youth, from 6th graders to those in their mid-20s in Nevada County. A Bright Futures for Youth mentor is an adult who provides friendship, guidance, and encouragement. BFFY is looking for caring, compassionate adults who enjoy offering support to pre-teens and teenage youth and are interested in devoting time to help these youth. As a mentor, you join a circle of adult volunteers and staff who are dedicated to our mission and vision. Now, more than ever, young people are in need of adult friendship connections. Many children are feeling isolated as they learn from home and are unable to connect with their friends in person. Bright Futures for Youth mentors are trained in COVID protocols. The Bright Futures for Youth Mentor Program is currently year-round. All mentors are interviewed, screened, and trained at the direction of the Community Engagement Manager. Prospective volunteers must submit to a criminal background check, social security number verification, submit a copy of current driver’s license, proof of automobile insurance, motor vehicle report check, and sign a non-disclosure agreement. Volunteers should be able to cope with last minute changes in plans or difficulties in reaching a youth to set up a time to meet. Patience, perseverance, and willingness to work collaboratively with the staff is also desired. Mentors and youth spend approximately 18-24 hours of one-on-one time over a 4-month period. At the end of 4 months, both mentor and youth are surveyed about the quality of the program and experience; it is determined at that time if both parties choose to move into a longer-term mentor relationship.

Kitchen Helpers & Delivery Drivers for Children’s Summer Lunch Program 2021

The Food Bank of Nevada County exists to support people in need. The Food Bank Summer Lunch Program distributes free, nutritious lunches to kids ages 2-18 throughout Nevada County. Kitchen helpers and delivery drivers are needed. Kitchen Volunteers will meet at the Food Bank at 9 a.m. on their scheduled day(s) to help make sandwiches and pack lunch bags. Kitchen volunteers will stay until noon. Volunteers will pack more than 100 lunches per day, so they need as much help as possible. Delivery Drivers will meet at the Food Bank at noon on their scheduled day(s) to pick up their lunches and then be given a route to one nearby apartment complex to distribute lunches. Drivers will return to the Food Bank at 12:30 p.m. This is a great opportunity for those who want to directly interact with the kids or for those who only have a lunch break to volunteer. Position is from Monday, June 14 until Friday, Aug. 6.

Development Assistant – Color Me Human

The Development Assistant is essential to the growth and success of Color Me Human . The volunteer will be working behind the scenes with staff and other key parties, as well as autonomously to help create and establish networks and structures that will support the efficiency of current programming, and the unfolding of the long-term vision of the organization. Tasks may range from engaging staff, volunteers, or community members in providing feedback on programming with the intention of better serving the needs of Color Me Human’s community and mission, to helping to generate new programming or procedures to broaden the scope of CMH’s reach and efficacy. Skills in organization, communication, leadership, and writing desired. Experience in nonprofits/NGOs/or public office and business a plus.





To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point