Volunteer Hub: Oct. 19-25

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. We have selected a few of our current volunteer opportunities for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Thrift store cashier

The mission of Nevada County Pets in Need is to keep pets in Nevada County fed, warm and healthy. Volunteer thrift store cashiers are needed at NCPIN’s Dollar Thrift Store, located at 434 Colfax Ave., Grass Valley. Duties include operating a basic cash register, keeping racks and shelves tidy, and restocking racks and shelves. Must be comfortable with a busy, active work environment. At this time, volunteers are especially needed Wednesday and Thursday mornings from 9:45 a.m. to 1 p.m. and Saturday afternoons from 1 to 4:30 p.m., although other shift times are available. Prospective volunteers will be interviewed and trained. All volunteers and customers are required to wear masks and physically distance.

Nevada County Pets in Need

Processor for thrift store donations

Volunteers are needed to process donations to the Nevada County Pets in Need Dollar Thrift Store. Duties include inspecting donated clothing, hanging clothing, distributing clothing onto categorized racks, sorting linens and other donated items as needed, and stocking store racks and shelves as needed. Shifts: Wednesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Shifts, days and number of hours are flexible.

The Friendship Club

Youth Hub volunteer — Distance Learning Center

The Friendship Club empowers and educates youth who face challenges of poverty, abuse and trauma between the ages of 10 and 18 and provides assistance into their 20s as they transition into adulthood. The Youth Hub is a free distance learning center for students who need a reliable internet connection in order to participate effectively in distance learning. It’s based at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Main Street Center. The Youth Hub needs six volunteers a day for three to four-hour shifts, Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. A Youth Hub volunteer is a well qualified, caring adult whose responsibility is to help supervise and implement a distance learning program. The distance learning center serves multiple school districts, including Nevada Joint Union High School District and students who opt out of its hybrid model, as well as those youth who do not currently have an internet connection at home, or an unreliable connection that prevents them from participating effectively in distance learning. The Friendship Club is looking for volunteers who enjoy working with elementary age and teenage youth and have good social and people skills. Proficiency in Zoom, Google Classroom, and Schoology a plus. Interested candidates must successfully complete the Friendship Club volunteer screening process.

PARTNERS Family Resource Centers — Grass Valley

Tutors, music teachers and ESL teachers

PARTNERS Family Resource Centers engage and partner with families, educators, and the community to better support children’s development, create connections, and increase access to local resources. The PARTNERS* Family Resource Center in Grass Valley welcomes volunteers to serve as tutors, music teachers, ESL teachers (English as a Second Language). Volunteers must apply and interview with PARTNERS and complete a background check. COVID-19 safety protocols will be followed. Flexible schedule, orientation and training provided.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point