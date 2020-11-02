Volunteer Hub: Nov. 1-7

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to the COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. We have selected a few of our current volunteer opportunities for you below. For more information on any of the following opportunities, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

The Curious Forge

Jewelry area manager or guide

The Curious Forge creates programs for youth and other nonprofits to support the resiliency of learning by doing and creating what matters to them. The jewelry area manager or guide serves in the jewelry department as a resource for members, sharing skills and teaching about jewelry making. A successful candidate loves to share their expertise, is reliable and communicative, helps maintain the jewelry area so that makers have an awesome experience. Shifts would vary from four to six hours a week. Responsibilities include maintaining the space, tidying, cleaning, inventory, communicating with executive team regularly, sharing tasks with co-managers in their area. Experienced jewelers desired, especially anyone experienced with most if not all of the tools. An ideal candidate would have the ability to teach how to use all the tools, be a good communicator, responsible and consistent. Orientation and background check provided.

Bright Futures for Youth

Youth Hub volunteer — Distance Learning Center

Bright Futures for Youth is a nonprofit created by the merger of The Friendship Club and NEO Youth Center. The Youth Hub is a free distance learning center for students who need a reliable internet connection in order to participate effectively in distance learning. It’s based at the Nevada County Fairgrounds’ Main Street Center. The Youth Hub needs six volunteers a day for three to four-hour shifts, Monday to Friday from 8 a,m. to 2 p.m. A Youth Hub volunteer is a well qualified, caring adult whose responsibility is to help supervise and implement a distance learning program. The distance learning center serves multiple school districts, including Nevada Joint Union High School District and students who opt out of its hybrid model, as well as those youth who do not currently have an internet connection at home, or an unreliable connection that prevents them from participating effectively in distance learning. BFFY is looking for volunteers who enjoy working with elementary age and teenage youth and have good social and people skills. Proficiency in Zoom, Google Classroom, and Schoology a plus. Interested candidates must successfully complete a volunteer screening process.

Sierra Foothills Village

Technology support for aging adults

Sierra Foothills Village is a nonprofit community-based organization that will help members remain safely and comfortably in their homes and community as they age. Times are changing and Sierra Foothills Village is changing with them. Many of our members are eager to enjoy new options but find it challenging to keep up with ever changing technology. Sierra Foothills Village is looking for volunteers to assist with setting up a wireless connection or a new computer; setting up online applications such as Code Red and Zoom; personal tutorials for email, Facebook, and Zoom; setting up or learning about electronics, smart televisions, or video players; setting up sound systems; help with programmable appliances, Amazon Alexa/Echo; etc. Must be 18 or older and pass a background check. COVID-19 safety protocols are in place.

Nevada County Habitat for Humanity

ReStore volunteers

The mission of Habitat for Humanity is to build affordable homes in partnership with local families. Nevada County Habitat for Humanity ReStore is a nonprofit home improvement thrift store and donation center. Standard COVID-19 safety protocols are in place. Masks required. The ReStore is looking for volunteers who can work somewhat regular, but flexible, hours — one or two days per week, usually in four-hour shifts. The ReStore is open from Tuesday to Saturday 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Our regular and consistent volunteers receive a significant discount as a thank you for joining our staff and helping us make a difference in our community. No experience necessary, just a willingness to be a part of Habitat for Humanity’s mission. Volunteer duties include providing customer service, organizing donations, stocking and organizing the sales floor, gardening, special projects (craft or construction), and more. Computer design experience a plus.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at http://www.ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point