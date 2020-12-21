Volunteer Hub: Dec. 21-27

Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub connects Nevada County residents of all ages to volunteer opportunities in the community.

Due to COVID-19, many volunteer opportunities have been suspended. But there are still a number of organizations with opportunities that can now be done remotely, from the comfort of your home or with safety precautions in place. This week’s Spotlight is devoted to finding volunteers for the California Health Corps. For more information on this important opportunity, please visit http://www.ConnectingPoint.org or call 211.

California Department of Public Health

California Health Corps

Health care professionals, California needs you! California is responding to an increase in the number of people who urgently need health care due to the COVID-19 outbreak. To relieve the pressure on our health care system, health care professionals throughout California are being reallocated to treat people affected by COVID-19, while also ensuring non-COVID-19 cases get the proper care they need. To ensure adequate staff for health care sites throughout California, we’re calling on health care professionals to register today.

What kinds of health care professionals are needed?

Physicians (MD, DO), including medical residents and students; pharmacists; dentists; nurse practitioners; physician assistants; nurses (RN, LVN, CAN — including nursing students); behavioral health professionals (psychiatrists, psychiatric technicians psychologists, psychiatric nurse practitioners, LCSW, LMFT, LPCC); respiratory therapists; paramedics; medical assistants; and emergency medical technicians. You will be paid and will be given malpractice insurance coverage. Locations will vary, but we will try to match your geographical preferences.

You have the opportunity to play a critical role in responding to this public health emergency in your region. To care for Californians who need your help, please sign up.

What does it take to register for disaster service with the California Health Corps?

1. During the online registration process, you will be asked to enter information regarding your license (if applicable).

2. Enter information about the best way to contact you, and other relevant background information.

3. Once you’ve registered, your credentials will be validated so that you can be deployed quickly and efficiently. Your information will only be viewed by authorized system managers.

Once I’m registered, what happens next?

1. During a state or national disaster, (e.g., an earthquake, severe weather event, or public health emergency), this system will be accessed by authorized medical/health officials at the State Emergency Operations Center or your county.

2. If a decision is made to request your service, you will be contacted using the information you enter on the site. If you agree to deploy, your information will be forwarded to the appropriate field operational officials.

Please visit Connecting Point’s Volunteer Hub for more information or visit: http://www.healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov/agreement.php to register.

To find more volunteer opportunities, please call 211 or 1-833-DIAL-211 or visit us at ConnectingPoint.org.

Source: Connecting Point