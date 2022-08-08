Voices call for solidarity to restore human rights

After Persian officials forced the exile of the Baha'i Faith from its homeland, the world religion made its world seat in Haifa Israel. This shrine has stood since 1953 as a meditation site overlooking the terraced hillside gardens. (Submitted Photo)



A bipartisan group of Senate and House members has renewed its commitment to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness since August 1st. Congress members from California and other states have supported resolutions condemning Iran’s state-sponsored persecution of its Bahá’í minority and the nation’s continued violation of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

Tensions escalated in recent days, drawing urgent calls for intervention. More than 100 citizens have been either raided, displaced, or arrested, and dozens of others have been targeted since June. Most recently, Iranian government officials demolished homes, barred residents from entry, and leveled acres of property in the village of Roushankouh, in Mazandaran province, according to international news services.

Lawmakers on both sides of the aisle have shown an unprecedented level of concern. Interfaith advocates have asserted their voices as well. Shiva Reader, a Nevada County Bahá’í, recalled, “I have relatives in Karaj (near Tehran) whose house was searched and all their computers, deeds, passports were confiscated by government authorities. This happened a year ago. The government authorities do these search and confiscations late at night and systematically in order to avoid neighbors’ interventions.” She expressed gratitude for the lawmakers “bringing attention to these egregious human right violations.”

Persecution of the minority dates back to the gruesome deaths of the 1840s, revived in a fresh spate of civil rights abuses. Iran’s Ministry of Intelligence issued a statement of false accusations on July 31 in an attempt to justify the raids and the imprisonment of 13 individuals who had already spent a decade as prisoners of conscience. The propaganda goes so far as to indict kindergarten teachers as perpetrators of espionage who promote “colonialist” ideas. (Baha’is believe in advancing peace and in eliminating prejudice based on nationality, ethnicity, gender, and religion,)

The reimprisoned public figures include Fariba Kamalabadi, a development psychologist, Afif Naemi, an industrial, and poet Mahvash Sabet, whose Prison Poems earned her accolades as the winner of the 2017 PEN Pinter Prize for an International Writer of Courage. The Director of English PEN, Daniel Gorman, commented, “We are very concerned…We will continue to monitor the situation closely.”

Diane Ala’i, a representative of the Bahá’í International Community (BIC) addressed the United Nations in Geneva August 1, imploring, “We ask everyone to raise their voice and call for these dreadful acts of blatant persecution to be immediately stopped. Every day there has been fresh news of persecution of the Bahá’ís in Iran, demonstrating unmistakably that the Iranian authorities have a step-by-step plan that they are implementing, first blatant lies and hate speech, then raids and arrests, and today land grabs, loss of occupations, and the destruction of homes,” She added, “What will be next? The international community must act before it is too late.”

