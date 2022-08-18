Vendors sought for antique show

Dealers and collectors are encouraged to participate in the eighth Annual Nevada City Elks Lodge Antique Western Memorabilia Show and Sale Sept. 16-17.

The show will be held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Highway 49 in Nevada City.

Participants may purchase 8-foot long display tables for $75.

The show features western collectibles from the Gold Rush through the Spanish American War, including gold ore specimens, plus mining, railroad, and gambling relics. Unique antique firearms, old bottles, coins, books, and Native American art and jewelry are also featured.

This show draws collectors, historians and everyone interested in Gold Country history.

Antique Western Memorabilia Show hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. General Admission is $5. Children 15 and under, when accompanied by an adult, are free. Early Bird admission on Friday from 8 until 10 a.m. costs $25.

For information call Lou Janakos at 530-272-5371 or email winzepp@aol.com .

Source: Nevada City Elks Lodge