Vendors sought for antique show
Dealers and collectors are encouraged to participate in the eighth Annual Nevada City Elks Lodge Antique Western Memorabilia Show and Sale Sept. 16-17.
The show will be held at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 Highway 49 in Nevada City.
Participants may purchase 8-foot long display tables for $75.
The show features western collectibles from the Gold Rush through the Spanish American War, including gold ore specimens, plus mining, railroad, and gambling relics. Unique antique firearms, old bottles, coins, books, and Native American art and jewelry are also featured.
This show draws collectors, historians and everyone interested in Gold Country history.
Antique Western Memorabilia Show hours are 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, and 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17. General Admission is $5. Children 15 and under, when accompanied by an adult, are free. Early Bird admission on Friday from 8 until 10 a.m. costs $25.
For information call Lou Janakos at 530-272-5371 or email winzepp@aol.com.
Source: Nevada City Elks Lodge
Vendors sought for antique show
Dealers and collectors are encouraged to participate in the eighth Annual Nevada City Elks Lodge Antique Western Memorabilia Show and Sale Sept. 16-17.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.