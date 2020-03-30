Valerie Lauver named to Pacific University dean’s list

Valerie Lauver of Grass Valley was named to the dean’s list at Pacific University for the Fall 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes undergraduate students in Pacific’s College of Arts & Sciences who earn a grade point average of at least 3.5.

