Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Occasionally, you hear people talk about sciatica, but many don’t know what it is. Nerve pain radiating from the sciatic nerve causes sciatica. It begins at the lower back, moves through the hips and buttocks, and branches down into each leg. It is one of the most common, yet misunderstood forms of pain. As many as 40% of the population will experience sciatica during their lifetime and it becomes more frequent as you age.

The sciatic nerve is a major nerve that extends from the lower end of the spinal cord, down the back of the thigh. It divides above the knee joint and is the nerve with the largest diameter in the human body. People most commonly experience sciatica that have a herniated disk, spinal bone spur, or spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spine). It is a result of compression and causes irritation, tingling, pain, and numbness. Some sciatica can resolve itself with non-operative treatments in a matter of weeks.

Described as a constant burning sensation or shooting pain, some experience sciatica all the way to their feet. Typically people experience sciatica on only one side of the body. For many, pain is more intense while sitting, trying to stand, bending the spine forward, twisting, or coughing. Some find relief walking or using a heating pad.

Sciatica may be unavoidable although greater risk is frequently found in those that have a current or previous injury of the lower back or spine. Weight can be a factor. The spine is like a vertical crane and muscles are the counterweights. The more weight a person has, the more the back muscles have to work which leads to back strain. Building a strong core provides support to the lower back. Proper posture can also reduce risk.

Normal aging wears down bone tissue and disks in the spine putting nerves at risk of being injured or pinched by the changes and shifts in bone, disks and ligaments. Osteoarthritis is another way that nerves can be damaged and impact the spine.

The goal with healing sciatica is to reduce pain and increase mobility. Self-treatment options include applying ice and heat, taking over the counter medications, and incorporating gentle stretches for the back in your everyday routine.

The intensity of sciatica pain is different for everyone. If self-treatment does not work after several weeks, contact your physician. Prescription medications such as muscle relaxants or pain relievers, as well as more aggressive exercise through a physical therapist may help. Alternative options such as acupuncture, massage and chiropractic care are also commonly sought. For more severe cases, spinal injections of corticosteroids helps reduce pain and swelling around the nerve roots.

If the sciatica does not improve, surgery may be explored. Micodiscectomy, which is sciatica caused by lumbar disc herniation, bilateral sciatica meaning sciatica affecting both legs, tumors and infections might be reasons for a surgical procedure.