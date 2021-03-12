Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Access to health care services is critical to your good health. Some ask why people get referred for care down the hill. The reality is, hospitals today must make choices and focus on the most acute needs of a community.

According to the Association of American Medical Colleges (AAMC), there are over 135 specialties and subspecialties in the U.S. It is impossible for any hospital, urban or rural, to manage care for all of those areas. When a hospital can’t provide the specific care needed, transferring that patient to a facility where that specialty is provided becomes a high priority.

An example is heart surgery. While Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) has an excellent cardiac and cardiac rehab program and surgeons that provide outstanding medical care, we refer those needing heart surgery to one of the best in the nation — Mercy Heart and Vascular Center in Sacramento. Someone needing cardiac surgery wants a surgeon that does that specific surgery on a regular basis. While there is an older population in western Nevada County, there are not enough cases to support SNMH our doing cardiac surgery locally.

The list of medical services provided by SNMH is extensive and many in the community are not aware of all that is offered. A newly renovated emergency department provides 24-hour care with highly trained clinicians and board-certified physicians. The hospital’s diagnostic program includes an accredited mammography and CT (computerized tomography) program, new MRI and other equipment for advanced diagnostic imaging, and interventional radiology with vein and vascular services.

Cardiovascular services are comprised of an accredited ECHO lab, neuro-diagnostics and cardiac rehabilitation program. Pulmonary rehabilitation is more important than ever for those that are suffering long-term effects from COVID-19. SNMH’s Community Cancer Center is well known for its comprehensive cancer care and treatment and was instrumental in putting together the Regional Cancer Institute in 2018.

A variety of rehab services are offered such as hand, occupational and speech rehabilitation. Home care provides for the medical needs of patients when they go home. Home sleep studies assist those with sleep apnea and other disorders.

There are a wide variety of inpatient and outpatient surgeries performed locally and the hospital has an exceptional intensive care unit. Stroke care is nationally certified. Telemedicine and tele-psychiatry are utilized throughout the hospital.

The Women and Infant Care program continues to grow with a goal of adding midwifery this year. Wound care and hyperbaric medicine provide the highest level of care possible for those with severe and persistent injuries. The hospital also focuses tremendous attention on community health and wellness by offering classes, support groups, programs, and screenings.

While SNMH can’t offer direct care for every medical need, the services provided are the most highly utilized and needed within the community. For those cases where specialized care is needed beyond what can be provided locally, the hospital team does everything possible to make sure the transfer to the best facility for care of the patient happens seamlessly.