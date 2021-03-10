Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

As a young child in the 1950s, I was diagnosed with nephritis, also known as glomerulonephritis (GN). GN is the inflammation of the glomeruli, which are structures in the kidneys made up of tiny blood vessels. These knots of vessels help filter the blood and remove excess fluids. If the glomeruli are damaged, the kidneys can become damaged and will stop working properly.

We each have two bean-shaped kidneys about the size of a fist located below the rib cage on each side of the spine in the renal system. Their function is to help the body pass waste as urine and maintain fluid balance.

Acute nephritis or acute GN is generally caused by infections such as strep throat or an abscessed tooth. It can also be caused by autoimmune disorders. Pyelonephritis inflammation is a bacterial infection resulting from a urinary tract infection that spreads from the bladder to the kidneys. Acute GN symptoms include reduction in urination, blood in the urine, coughing due to fluid in the lungs, facial puffiness, and high blood pressure.

Chronic nephritis or chronic GN doesn’t always have a clear cause and can develop over a number of years with very few symptoms. Contributors can include some immune diseases, a history of cancer, and exposure to some hydrocarbon solvents.

Diagnosing chronic GN is challenging because symptoms slowly develop over time. Microscopic blood or excess protein in your urine only shows up in a urine test. Other causes are ankle and face swelling, frequent nighttime urination, frequent nosebleeds, abdominal pain and high blood pressure.

If left untreated, GN can result in kidney failure which can be quite serious and even life-threatening. Signs of this include fatigue or insomnia, lack of appetite, nausea and vomiting, muscle cramps at night and dry, itchy skin.

GN is generally diagnosed through a urinalysis test. Blood and protein markers are important indicators of the disease. A physician can also discover GN in a routine physical exam.

Treatments for GN have come a long way since the 1950s. One treatment focuses on controlling high blood pressure. There are a number of blood pressure medications, angiotensin receptor blockers, and corticosteroids that can be prescribed.

Plasmapheresis is a process that helps to reduce immune-triggered inflammation by removing the fluid part of the blood called plasma and replacing it with intravenous fluids or donated plasma that contains no antibodies. If caught early, acute GN can be temporary or reversed and chronic GN can be slowed.

March is National Kidney Month. Over 661,000 people in the U.S. have kidney failure and of these, 468,000 individuals are on dialysis and 193,000 are living with a functioning kidney transplant. One in three Americans are at risk for kidney disease. While kidney disease can be acute and should be taken seriously, medical options for treatment have come a long way over the years.