Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

One area of care that can’t be put off, even during COVID-19, is an appendicitis, which occurs when there is an inflammation of the appendix. It is a medical emergency that almost always requires surgery.

The appendix is a three-and-a-half inch tube of tissue extending from the large intestine to the lower right side of the body. Its function is unknown although one theory is it acts as storage for good bacteria to reboot the digestive system after illness. Charles Darwin suggested it was used for digesting leaves as primates and is now a useless remnant from our evolutionary past.

Approximately one in 20 people will get appendicitis in the U.S. It can strike at any age although it is rare in children under two. The highest percentage of people are between the ages of 10 and 30. An estimated 300,000 hospital visits occur each year for appendicitis-related issues.

Appendicitis is a result of a blockage inside your body of something that isn’t supposed to be there. Blockage may also result from infection since the appendix can swell in response to infection in your body. A classic symptom is sudden pain in the lower right side or near the lower abdomen. Loss of appetite, vomiting, constipation or diarrhea, flatulence and a swollen belly are also signs something is wrong. Some people experience a low-grade fever that can worsen as the condition progresses.

Symptoms of appendicitis are often difficult to diagnose because they look similar to other illnesses such as gallbladder problems, Crohn’s disease, kidney stones, or urinary tract infections. To determine if a patient has appendicitis, a physician may exam the abdomen for inflammation, request a urine test to rule out a urinary tract infection, take blood to see if there is infection, or recommend some types of imaging such as a computerized tomography (CT) or ultrasound.

Most appendicitis cases are diagnosed in an emergency department. Surgery, called appendectomy, is the standard treatment. This is generally done swiftly to avoid a potential rupture. If left untreated, an inflamed appendix may burst spilling bacteria and debris into the abdominal cavity located in the central part of the body that holds the liver, intestine and stomach. This may lead to peritonitis, a serious inflammation that can be deadly if not treated quickly.

An additional complication from a ruptured appendix can be a pocket of infection called abscess that forms in the abdomen. The surgeon will treat this by placing a tube through the abscess into the abdominal wall.

Most people recover fairly quickly from an appendectomy unless there are complications. If the surgery performed is laparoscopic, the patient should be able to return to a normal routine in one to three weeks after surgery. For those who had open surgery, it may take two to four weeks.

There is no way to avoid a potential appendicitis. However, it seems to be less common for people that eat foods high in fiber such as vegetables and fruit.