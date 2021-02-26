Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

There are new and exciting things happening this week at Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH). After having to temporarily close due to COVID-19, the SNMH cardiac rehab program will re-open March 1. Cardiac Rehab is a professionally supervised program under the direction of registered nurses and exercise physiologists, to assist patients in their recovery from heart attacks, coronary artery interventions, cardiovascular surgeries and cardiac conditions.

According to Diana Henry, SNMH Cardiac and Pulmonary Rehab nurse, “The program includes physical conditioning and education aimed at reducing cardiac symptoms, improving health and reducing the risk of further heart problems. Located in the hospital, the rehab gym utilizes exercise equipment and instruction that is individualized to each patient based on their assessment and goals. Patients are monitored using telemetry equipment.”

There is an education component to the program that includes time spent individually with each patient in class as well as a lecture series, “Heart Healthy Nutrition,” taught by a dietician. There are also exercise principles, taught by a physical therapist, and classes on understanding cardiac function, balancing stress and relaxation and making and maintaining life style changes that are taught by cardiac nurses.

“Establishing a realistic exercise regime for patients to continue after completion of the monitored program includes, introducing graduates to the many exercise and conditioning opportunities that exist in this community,” comments Henry. “As a benefit, patients completing the initial monitored Phase 2 program that their cardiologist or primary care doctor refers them to, may elect to continue to exercising in the non-monitored maintenance program.”

Pulmonary Function Testing (PFT) will also resume starting March 16. PFT measures how well the lungs are working. This includes how well you are able to breathe and how effectively your lungs are able to bring oxygen to the rest of your body.

The SNMH Women’s Imaging Center has added mammogram appointments on two Saturdays — March 20 and April 17. Appointments can be made by calling 530-274-6262.

After nearly a year to the day, vaccinated volunteers including the SNMH Auxiliary, Spiritual Care and Mission volunteers will return to the hospital beginning March 15. The SNMH gift shop will re-open from10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday and will have See’s Candy and great gift items available once again. Gift shop proceeds support patient needs at the hospital.

You can still sign up for free Zoom classes for caregivers dealing with those with dementia including Eldercare Options on March 8 and Legal and Financial Planning on March 15. Classes are from 10 a.m. to noon. You can register at http://www.supportsierranevada.or/caregiverempowerment or by calling 530-648-0592.

If you have or are considering getting an Apple iPhone 12, please be aware our hospital team has been informed that that the static magnetic and electromagnetic fields associated with the MagSafe accessories contain magnets and components that emit electromagnetic fields which may cause interference with pacemakers when in close proximity. We encourage those with pacemakers to research this before purchasing the Apple iPhone 12.