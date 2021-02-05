Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation
Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) owns a building on Whispering Pines Lane used for medical care in the past. In collaboration with Nevada County, this Whispering Pines location will be used as a vaccination site. This will be a Nevada County vaccination site and they will manage the scheduling and follow-up.
Currently, the biggest challenge for our county is accessing vaccine. Nevada County’s Public Health Department is working hard to increase the number of doses being sent to our county. Updated information can be found on their site https://www.mynevadacounty.com/3148/Get-Vaccine-Information. You can sign up for text alerts on the site. Additionally, if you click on the My Turn link and answer a couple of questions, it will inform you if it’s your turn to get vaccinated. If you’re eligible and vaccine appointments are available through My Turn, you can schedule one there.
HEART MONTH
Every February, our hospital celebrates national heart month by motivating people to adopt healthy lifestyles to prevent heart disease. People with poor cardiovascular health are also at risk for severe illness from COVID-19.
One option that SNMH offers is a cardiac well screening test to check your heart health. The cardiac well screening test is a low dose CT (computed tomography) monitoring of the heart that determines the age of coronary vessels and determines potential risk of heart attack. Please note you need a physician’s order to schedule this test. For information, please contact the hospital’s Diagnostic Imaging Department at 530-274-6899.
