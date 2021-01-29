Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

The Rotary Club of Grass Valley South and 49er Rotary Breakfast Club of Nevada City cleanded up the outdoor area in preparation for an a Nevada County vaccination site, which is expected to open soon. (Submitted by Kimberly Parker)



Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF) is receiving a lot of calls from people asking about vaccinations. This is completely understandable as residents are anxious to know what is happening and SNMHF has a reputation as an information hub.

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) and SNMHF are not in charge of the vaccination processes, although our teams are working with Nevada County, local health care providers, clinics, and pharmacies to provide logistical assistance where we can. SNMH is not a site for community-wide vaccinations although the hospital has given access to Nevada County and Dignity Health Medical Group to use the hospital campus for vaccinating local health care providers.

Nevada County is working hard to get a community vaccine site launched. Some clinics and health care offices are receiving limited vaccine doses and are slowly starting to vaccinate some of their patients that meet state guidelines and requirements. The biggest challenge, as many states and counties around the U.S. are experiencing, is the availability of vaccine doses.

To receive the most current information regarding Nevada County’s vaccination plan, we encourage you to text 898-211 and put VACCINEINFO into the message line. They will send you updates as next steps are known.

You can also go to mynevadacounty.com/3148/Get-Vaccine-Information. If you don’t have a cell phone or computer you can call 211. As information becomes available to us, we will share it in this column or on the Healthy Tuesday page.

People are also inquiring about volunteering. Nevada County will manage volunteers. In order to assist either as a clinician or community volunteer, you must register. The website for Disaster Healthcare Volunteers (a program of EMSA) for utilizing volunteers in county-run clinics is: http://www.healthcarevolunteers.ca.gov.