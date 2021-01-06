Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Two areas of health risk that have been challenging to manage during COVID-19 include the risk of falls in the home and the difficulties of dementia caregivers. Loneliness and a decline in physical activity has led to an increase of falls in older people. During COVID-19, family caregivers have found it increasingly problematic to get caregivers to come into the home resulting in increased stress and less focus on their own personal health.

To provide some level of assistance to those at home, beginning in January, two free series will be offered on Zoom through Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital’s (SNMH) wellness class program. “Staying Active as We Age” is perfect for adults interested in a healthier lifestyle in 2021. The second series, “Essential Tools for Caregivers for those with Dementia” will begin in February.

“Staying Active as We Age” addresses the physical and emotional challenges older adults are currently facing. Many are finding limited opportunities to socialize and exercise outside the home due to COVID-19. It is a particularly difficult time to avoid a sedentary lifestyle. In a matter of weeks, particularly in older adults, muscles can become weak, weight is gained, and aches and pains can begin to set in leading to further immobility.

You will enjoy educational content and safe and easy workouts that can be done in as little as 30 minutes a day from the comfort of your own home. A new video will be introduced each week to increase both physical and mental well-being. Increase ease of movement, endurance, and strength while practicing everyday movements in a gentle way. We sincerely hope you will join us for these fun and informative sessions!

This free series will be offered from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom January 22, 29, February 5 and February 12. To register, visit https://supportsierranevada.org/stayingactive or call 530-477-9700. Participants can virtually attend one class or the entire series.

“Essential Tools for Caregivers of those with Dementia” classes are also being offered from 10 a.m. to noon on Zoom starting February 15 and will continue February 22, March 8 and March 15. Topics include “Caring for the Caregiver (February 15), Community Resources (February 22), Eldercare Options (March 8), and Legal and Financial Planning (March 15).” While we encourage you to sign up for all of the classes, they may be taken individually. Respite funds are available to care for loved ones during classes but need to be requested in advance. Technical assistance with Zoom is also available. To register for one or more class please call 530-648-0592 or go online to https://supportsierranevada.org/caregiverempowerment.

“Staying Active as We Age” is being offered by the Falls Prevention Coalition of Nevada County, a program of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF). The “Essential Tools for Caregivers of those with Dementia” series is courtesy of the Alzheimer’s Outreach Program of SNMHF and SNMH. Both series are being presented under the SNMH wellness program sponsored by BriarPatch Food Co-op.