Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital and Hospital Foundation

Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) is committed to providing a safe and secure environment for patients, visitors, staff, and volunteers and has a stellar reputation for doing so. A variety of measures are used to accomplish this including cameras, alarms, electronic access control systems for doorways, and a well-trained security team. Physical and verbal aggression, threats, or abuse towards employees, patients, and visitors is never acceptable.

At SNMH, Sandeep Prasad is the manager of the security department. He has been at the hospital for 9 years and supervises eleven officers. Sandeep and his team take their job of protecting employees, clinical personnel, patients, and visitors very seriously. They respond to calls for assistance in a timely and prudent manner. They patrol the hospital campus on foot or vehicle, monitor alarms, dispatch officers promptly to locations where needed, and report unsafe acts or conditions.

The security team is knowledgeable about emergency procedures and facility protocols. They are well informed about equipment and supplies. They respond to HIPAA (Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act) breaches if witnessed, investigate security breaches, conduct follow up investigations, and write incident reports. If a situation arises where someone is unruly, a crime has been committed, or there is a threat, the security team is prepared to assist and utilizes law enforcement as needed.

Security officers are visible in the hospital and aid in other ways as well. They are on-site 24/7, 365 days a year. This team provides guidance or escorts visitors to locations within the facility, greets and assists patients and their families, answer questions and provides information, and during COVID-19 they have helped with the screening process for people coming into the facility. They are also available to escort people to their vehicles, especially at night if they don’t feel safe.

The security team conducts regular drills to ensure they are prepared for all situations. One of the most common drills is a hospital lockdown. In that scenario officers are posted at each entrance, monitor traffic coming in and out of the hospital campus, and coordinate with law enforcement.

Security officers are trained and must have at least six months experience in a hospital or health care setting, prior law enforcement or military service or one year of experience as a security officer, otherwise they must have a current guard card. Additionally they need at least one year of customer service related experience, workplace violence training, and basic life support certification through the American Heart Association within 90 days of hire.

The role of health care security is vitally important and a critical position at SNMH. In addition to required training, these individuals must have empathy, must be adaptable, flexible, and understand their profound impact on the health care environment. Currently, there are employment opportunities at SNMH for qualified candidates. Interested persons can apply at https://commonspirit.careers.