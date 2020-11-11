Updates from Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital

During this month of thanks and giving, we want to share upcoming activities available from Dignity Health Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital (SNMH) and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation (SNMHF).

At 5 :30 p.m. on November 16 on Zoom, SNMH’s Cancer Center will offer “Prevention is the best medicine” to discuss the importance of breast cancer screening and how to reduce your risk. Breast cancer specialist Joelle Jakobsen, MD, will lead the conversation including options for women with dense breasts, how genetics impacts breast cancer risk, and the important of diet, nutrition, exercise and lifestyle in breast cancer prevention. To RSVP for this free program call 916-962-8893.

SNMHF’s “Yes I Can” caregiver support series is offering two free two hour Zoom classes: “Help is on the Way” on November 17 and “You are not Alone” on December 7. For information, please go to https://supportsierranevada.org/aop and look at the upcoming event section. To register for a class or for questions, call 530-648-0592 or email linda.aeschliman@dignityhealth.org.

If you have a loved one struggling with Alzheimer’s or dementia, a trained professional is available to meet with you to consider the needs of your family during this difficult time. The Alzheimer’s Outreach Program is a free service designed to provide resources and referrals to assist caregivers. Call 530-274-6007 to schedule an appointment.

For 22 years “Read Me A Story” (RMAS) has provided books to youngsters at well-child pediatric visits. This week SNMHF launched the RMAS Storytime series. Stories are introduced by local pediatrician Dr. Sarah Woerner and are available on Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s YouTube page or by requesting a link at infoSNMHF@dignityhealth.org. RMAS promotes early childhood literacy. Videos are geared to show how fun reading can be. Since its start, RMAS has put over 60,000 books into the hands of young children in western Nevada County.

During these difficult times of COVID-19, many are suffering from depression or mental illness. SNMHF’s Social Outreach Program is a free prevention and early intervention program to support and promote the mental health and/or depression of isolated seniors and adults with disabilities. The Social Outreach Coordinator will come to your home to provide a confidential assessment, referrals, and resource information. Call 530-274-6224 to schedule a time and date.

If you are looking for a yummy holiday gift, the SNMH Auxiliary has launched a See’s candy fundraiser to support patient care at the hospital. This season you can order online by emailing infoSNMHF@dignityhealth.org and a direct link will be emailed back to you. Free shipping is available for orders over $65. Orders need to be placed by Dec. 4.

While the holidays can be a joyful time, for many this time of year is challenging. SNMH and SNMHF care about your health and happiness and want you to know we are here for you all year long. While medicine has the capacity to cure, it is our community’s humanity that has the power to heal.