United Way at work in Nevada County

Nevada County Fire Safe Council's Outreach Coordinator Kate Benton (clockwise from left) fire safe council's Director of Operations Chris Wackerly, Nevada County Office of Emergency Services Director of Emergency Services Craig Greisbach, United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Louise Reed, OES Senior Analyst Alex Keeble-Toll, United Way board members Sue Mayfield and Marianne Cartan, and OES Manager Paul Cummings stand on the steps at the Rood Government Center in Nevada City as the fire safe council members receive a donation from United Way to the amount of $24,000.

Photo: Elias Funez

The holiday season is in full swing for those at United Way of Nevada County, whose members recently provided a $24,000 gift to the Nevada County Fire Safe Council, Wednesday at the Rood Center in Nevada City.

The donation is intended to help low income, senior, or disabled folks get defensible space clearing around their homes paid for.

The funds will help get vegetation clearing work done, that wouldn’t be done otherwise.

“This is a call to action,” members of the Nevada County Fire Safe Council said following the donation.

“We are able to visit people if we need to help them fill out paper work,” Nevada County Fire Safe Council’s Director of Operations Chris Wackerly said.

Wackerly and crew also ensured that the work done would be communicated and done correctly.

Those wondering if they qualify are asked to call Kate Benton at the fire safe council at 530-282-1122.

Updates on other current United Way of Nevada County projects:

Project Warmth: Nov. 1— Dec. 16

Due the generosity of the community, United Way has redistributed more than 400 coats, more than 100 pairs of socks and gloves as well as many hats, scarves, pants and boots.

A final Shopping Spree of the holiday season is planned for Monday, Dec. 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 563 Brunswick Rd. Suite 11.

“Anyone who needs a coat is more than welcome,” United Way of Nevada County Executive Director Louise Reed said.

All items are free.

“They can come to our offices on our shopping spree day and they can grab whatever they need for either themselves or their families or clients,” Reed said.

The only thing asked is that patrons let the United Way members know who they are, whether they are with an organization, and how many articles of clothing or items are taken. Those who can’t make the shopping spree on Monday can call the United Way so that they can figure out a time to come by and can be reached at (530) 274-8111.

Become a School Pantry Volunteer

Volunteers are needed to expand the School Pantry program to more schools. The program currently serves students at Nevada Union, Silver Springs, Bear River, Bitney Springs, Arete, Ready Springs and Williams Ranch. Volunteers are asked to work an hour or two a month to help hungry students. People interested in volunteering should email director@uwnc.org or call 530-274-8111.

Holiday Book Sale

Thanks to all the folks who volunteered, donated and/or bought books at the Nevada County Book Sale, United Way raised $1,769 and put hundreds of books to good use.

2022 Nevada County Toy Run — Dec. 10.

Despite the stormy weather, hundreds of motorcyclists paraded through Nevada City and Grass Valley in the 31st annual Nevada County Toy Run last Saturday, Dec. 10. At the end of the toy run at the Nevada County Fairgrounds, volunteers distributed toys and food to families in need.