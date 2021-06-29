 Unitarians donation to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

Unitarians donation to Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release

Community Community |

Submitted by Indra Waters

 

Wildlife Rehabilitation and Release President Beverly Myers, left, receives a donation from the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains (UUCM), delivered by the Rev. Kevin Tarsa, far right, and UUCM member Bernell Scott, who is a longtime supporter of the nonprofit organization. Recent forest fire prevention has resulted in a large number of animals needing WR&R’s aid, says Myers, who after more than 30 years in the field still loves helping wildlife get back to the wild.

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

User Legend: iconModerator iconTrusted User

Community

Fourth of July fireworks over Grass Valley

|

Fourth of July holiday fireworks, put on by the City of Grass Valley, are scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. on July 4. The display will be visible from many locations within the city, say…

See more