Two rescue organizations join forces to find homes for rescued animals

Submitted by Pamela Gorman
Myla will be among the rescued animals in need of loving homes at a pet adoption event scheduled from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Rescue For Pet Sake Shoppe, located at 120 Bank St. in Grass Valley. The event is sponsored by two organizations — Rescue for Pet Sake and 4 Ever Yours Rescue. For more information, call 530-263-3331.

