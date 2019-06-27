Two Nevada County students on dean’s list at Gonzaga University

Nicholas Whittlesey of Nevada City and Faith Smith of Penn Valley have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean’s List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed. Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Wash., Gonzaga is recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master’s degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.