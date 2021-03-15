Two major milestones for Grass Valley Eyecare
This year has brought big changes at Grass Valley Eyecare Optometric, Inc., which recently moved to a new, much larger location across the street. Tanya Markis-Meyer, O.D. and president, is also celebrating her 25th year in practice.
“The end of our lease marked a whole new beginning,” said Markis-Meyer. “Having spent the last 15 years at our previous address, this move has given us welcome scope to design the office space’s flow. Over time, the practice has grown substantially, and the larger floor plan now offers more relaxed, efficient accommodation, particularly when our second doctor, Stephanie Kirschbaum, O.D., and I are both seeing patients.”
There are other built-in benefits, such as ample parking, plus an optical area that’s quadruple the current size. With 5,600 sq. ft. of space, a third examination lane was added, complete with state-of-the-art equipment. This additional space is particularly important during COVID-19 restrictions. In addition to meeting mask-and-sanitizing requirements, there will be more room for physical distancing.
With two doctors and a staff of eight, a comprehensive range of services is offered, including eye exams and contact lens fittings, plus treatment and management of dry eye, ocular disease and glaucoma, including retinal imaging. In addition, they offer co-management of cataract and LASIK refractive surgery.
“I must admit,” reflected Markis-Meyer, “leaving the space I’d occupied for so many years was bittersweet. It was my home away from home. On the other hand, what better way to celebrate this timely anniversary than to make our new premises our new home? ”
The office is located at 998 Plaza Dr., near Margarita’s restaurant and Sierra Central Credit Union. Office hours are Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Wednesday from 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Friday from 7:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. They are closed for lunch weekdays from 1:15 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and closed both Saturday and Sunday. Unfortunately, due to COVID-19, plans for a grand opening will have to wait. To schedule an appointment, phone 530-273-6000, or visit http://www.gveyecare.com to learn more about the practice.
