Train to give respite to a caregiver

One Source Empowering Caregivers is offering a free training to volunteers who want to provide as little as four hours a week of much-needed respite to caregivers. These people are primarily caring for loved ones who are ill or disabled. Trainings will take place from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on three Saturdays – Sept. 1, 14 and 21. Training is offered free at One Source Empowering Caregivers’s Grass Valley office. To register, get directions or obtain more information, call 530-205-9514 or email ED@empoweringcaregivers.org.