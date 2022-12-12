facebook tracking pixel Toy run rides on despite downpours | TheUnion.com
Toy run rides on despite downpours

Elias Funez
  

The rain didn’t damper the spirits of this trike rider who waved at those who lined Mill Street in Grass Valley during the annual Nevada County Food and Toy Run. The run started at the Rood Center in Nevada City and made its way through downtown Nevada City and Grass Valley before the run’s terminus at the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
Motorcyclists, with the blessing of the city of Grass Valley, were allowed to drive along Mill Street in the city’s pedestrian-only area during the annual Nevada County Toy Run held Saturday.
Photo: Elias Funez
Spectators along Mill Street wave on motorcycle riders as they make their way toward the Nevada County Fairgrounds, where they dropped off toys and food for distribution to the community.
Photo: Elias Funez
Vehicles make their way along Mill Street in the historic district of downtown Grass Valley once again as hundreds of motorcycles made their way along the Food and Toy Run route on their way to the Nevada County Fairgrounds.
Photo: Elias Funez
A creature skateboard, attached to the back of a motorcycle, is bound for the Nevada County Fairgrounds during the 2022 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
Photo: Elias Funez
Traffic bollards along Mill Street are pulled up by Grass Valley Police Department’s Officer John Herrera to allow for the 2022 Nevada County Food and Toy Run.
Photo: Elias Funez

