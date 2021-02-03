Tots & Twos with Jackie Pascoe

Drawing from a career spent working in Early Childhood Education — as well as decades as a mother and grandmother — Jackie Pascoe exposed hundreds of children and parents alike to the benefits of play.

What do a salad spinner, golf tees, and styrofoam packaging have in common?

They’re all items that playgroup facilitator and former preschool teacher Jackie Pascoe used to delight toddlers in her local Tots & Twos playgroup for more than 12 years. Hosted by Sierra Nevada Children’s Services (SNCS) and facilitated by Ms. Pascoe, this playgroup provided an opportunity for two year olds and their caregivers to play and connect. Drawing from a career spent working in Early Childhood Education — as well as decades as a mother and grandmother — Jackie exposed hundreds of children and parents alike to the benefits of play. Recently, Jackie decided to relocate closer to her children and grandchildren, ending a long and happy tenure at SNCS.

The group enabled children to explore the world alongside other children, often before other school and peer-to-peer experiences were available. It also prepared them for preschool by teaching them basic skills, such as sharing and taking turns in circle time. But beyond that, it created a space where parents could connect with other parents during a phase in life that can often be quite isolating — a place where both children and parents could make new friends.

“I feel immensely grateful to have experienced Jackie’s class for years as an administrator, and then with my own son as a participant. Seeing the Tots & Twos classes come and go is one of the best parts of being in the office. Once I began attending classes myself, it continued to be a highlight of the week for both me and my son. He has since aged out of the class, but still talks about Teacher Jackie and the fun we had at Tots and Twos every time we drive by the office.”

While all groups are currently on hold due to the COVID-19 pandemic, SNCS plans to resume its offerings — including Tots & Twos — once it is safe to do so. Visit http://www.sncs.org for more information.

Please join us in wishing Jackie all the best as she embarks on an exciting new chapter in her life.

Katie Filimonov is a parent and staff member at SNCS.