Top TechTest winners earn scholarships

Aidan Reedy-Schneider took first place honors and $5,000.



Jacob Knox took third place for $1,000.



Judah Good earned 2nd place and received $3,000.



The Sierra Economic and Science Foundation (SESF) sponsored their 15th annual TechTest , despite the unusual circumstances created by the pandemic.

Twenty-one students from Nevada Union, Bear River and Ghidotti High Schools logged in to a virtual testing room to compete for the highest score in a three-hour test of their math and science knowledge and critical thinking skills.

High school students were eligible to take the exam, but scholarships were reserved for graduating seniors.

The highest score and a $5,000 award was earned by Aidan Reedy-Schneider, a Nevada Union graduate who is now studying at UC San Diego and a member of Triton Robotics.

Judah Good, the second place winner, also graduated from Nevada Union. He received a $3,000 award and is now studying at UC Santa Cruz where he also plans to compete on the Swim and Dive Team.

A Bear River alum, Jacob Knox, received the third prize of $1,000 and has taken his award to UC Santa Cruz where he is now studying computer science.

Participants in the Tech Test are ordinarily recognized at a “Survivor Breakfast,” which, due to COVID-19, was not able to occur, so checks were mailed to the recipients.

SESF would like to congratulate all of the test takers who are exemplary students.

SESF is a (501(c)3) organization funded by SESF’s board members and community sponsors. The organization’s goal is to promote higher education in science, technology, engineering, and mathematics.

The SESF Tech Test Junior, for 6th, 7th, and 8th graders, and the Tech Test for high school students will both take place again this spring. Details will be available soon at sesfoundation.org.