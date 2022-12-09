facebook tracking pixel Top Hand Award | TheUnion.com
Top Hand Award

Debbie Molloy honored for volunteer efforts to maintain trails

submitted to The Union
Laura Duncan (from left) recognizing Mike Peckham and Debbie Molloy for their volunteer efforts. Gold Country Trails Council is an organization committed to develop, maintain, and advocate for safe integrated trails for equestrians and other non-motorized users.
Photo: Courtesy photo

Gold Country Trails Council presented annual 2022 Top Hand award to Debbie Molloy at their November Thanksgiving meeting.

Presenting the award was past 2021 honorees Laurie Sweeney and Mike Peckham.

Honorees are recognized for their volunteer efforts that support Gold Country Trails Council mission to build and maintain trails for public recreation.

