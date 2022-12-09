Top Hand Award
Debbie Molloy honored for volunteer efforts to maintain trails
Gold Country Trails Council presented annual 2022 Top Hand award to Debbie Molloy at their November Thanksgiving meeting.
Presenting the award was past 2021 honorees Laurie Sweeney and Mike Peckham.
Honorees are recognized for their volunteer efforts that support Gold Country Trails Council mission to build and maintain trails for public recreation.
Top Hand Award
Gold Country Trails Council presented annual 2022 Top Hand award to Debbie Molloy at their November Thanksgiving meeting.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Comments