Tommyknockers fundraiser helps Shriners Hospital

During the 2020 pre-pandemic Mardi Gras Parade, Nevada County Cub Scouts and members of Job's Daughters, a Masonic youth group, distributed more than 500 stuffed animals to children along the parade route. The event was hosted by the Tommyknockers Shrine Club, which will be raising funds for Shriners Hospital in Sacramento on Oct. 4 at the Northridge in Nevada City.



The Tommyknockers Shrine Club will host its annual fundraising dinner from 5 to 8:30 p.m. on Oct. 4 at the Northridge Restaurant, located at 773 Nevada Street in Nevada City. The Northridge will donate a percentage of the dinner proceeds to the club, which participates in local children’s events and parades, as well as supporting the Shriners Hospital in Sacramento. The hospital treats over 120 infants and youths from Grass Valley and Nevada City each year at no cost to families.

Club members will be on hand at the fundraiser to answer questions about the hospital’s services, which often include transportation and/or lodging. Ailments treated include orthopedics, burns, bone issues and plastic surgery (generally not covered by insurance).

Community members are encouraged to order entrees at the Northridge from the full menu for a dine-in experience or take-out. Door prizes will be awarded hourly for adults, with stuffed animals for the kids. For more information, call 530-478-0470.

During the 2020 pre-pandemic Mardi Gras Parade, Nevada County Cub Scouts and members of Job's Daughters, a Masonic youth group, distributed more than 500 stuffed animals to children along the parade route. The event was hosted by the Tommyknockers Shrine Club, which will be raising funds for Shriners Hospital in Sacramento on Oct. 4 at the Northridge in Nevada City.



During the 2020 pre-pandemic Mardi Gras Parade, Nevada County Cub Scouts and members of Job’s Daughters, a Masonic youth group, distributed more than 500 stuffed animals to children along the parade route. The event was hosted by the Tommyknockers Shrine Club, which will be raising funds for Shriners Hospital in Sacramento on Oct. 4 at the Northridge in Nevada City.