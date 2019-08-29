Today: Nevada City library to host panel of experts on boosting your immunity

For parents wondering how to battle bugs for back to school, and adults curious about resources on boosting immunity as they get older, a panel discussion will take place at 4:30 p.m. today at the Madelyn Helling Library in Nevada City. Local health professionals, including staff from the Nevada County Public Health’s Immunization Team, local pediatrician Dr. Sarah Woerner and herbalist Daylin Wade, M.S., will speak at the Nevada City library on how to create and protect a healthy immune system for all ages.

Subjects covered will include evidence-based information regarding immunizations, the importance of herd immunity through the lens of historical vaccine preventable diseases, and natural ways to boost immunity. The short presentations will be followed by a question and answer session with the audience.

For more information about library events, visit the Events Calendar at http://www.mynevadacounty.com/library, or call 530-265-7050.