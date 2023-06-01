Thirty-one years ago, Tim Smith had a completely different life. He was in a long-term relationship, had recently become a partner at the construction company he worked for, and life was looking good; until one day he was in a serious head-on collision that changed his life forever. Against all odds, everyone involved in the car accident survived. The other driver and Smith’s two passengers sustained minor injuries, but Smith lost his left arm from the elbow down, and suffered tremendous damage to his hip, among a litany of other injuries.
“That’s when everything changed,” explained Smith. “I was so badly broken, my parents had to help me recover.”
Following the amputation, the phantom pains Smith experienced were debilitating; at times the searing pain struck like lightning up to a hundred times in a single day. He tried returning to construction but found it unsustainable, with limited movement and excruciating pain. Unable to get back to the life he knew, Smith’s spirits spiraled downward and soon his relationship fell apart, leaving him alone and without a home.
“I started doing drugs to cope [with] all of the pain,” Smith explained. “I self-medicated.”
For years he resisted help, and his mind was consumed with managing pain and the challenges of homelessness, like when he would eat next or where he would sleep each night. Smith bought a motorhome and began parking it on private properties with an agreement that at each place he stayed, he would clean up the owner’s land for them in exchange for a temporary place to live.
“It was good for a while,” Smith said. “They loved me right up until I was done cleaning up. Then they didn’t want me no more.”
Feeling discarded, Smith continued to make efforts to remain independent, but without the ability to work and nowhere to park his trailer legally, he sold it and reluctantly succumbed to asking for help at Utah’s Place, Hospitality House’s emergency homeless shelter.
While at the shelter, Smith’s doctor proposed a new procedure to address his phantom pains, involving cauterizing the nerves in his spinal cord. The surgery was successful, and subsequent liberation from pain was life-changing for Smith.
“I would be dead at this point if I hadn’t been able to get out of that pain,” said Smith. “I would have committed suicide.”
Healed, and with a new lease on life, Smith left the shelter and stubbornly tried to reestablish his self-sufficiency by moving into a tent on his friend’s property. While his phantom arm pain was healed, his hip pain was still inhibiting his ability to walk, and he began to struggle again.
The stress of living outside with few creature comforts and no real buffer from inclement weather contributed to the addition of breathing problems to Smith’s list of challenges.
“I had to keep going,” explained Smith. “I couldn’t be sitting there feeling sorry for myself. I always try to improve my life and make it better.”
When he was eligible to get a pain pump inserted into his abdomen he returned to the shelter for help and was again greeted with compassion and acceptance. Following the procedure, Smith was transferred from the hospital directly into the Recuperative Care Dorm at Utah’s Place, a partnership dorm that gives hospital patients without a home a place to rest and recover with onsite medical brought in as needed.
During his recovery at the shelter, Smith healed, embraced sobriety, worked with his case manager to secure disability benefits, and applied for a Housing Choice Voucher (Section 8).
“I remember watching them break ground for Brunswick Commons from the shelter, pointing and saying that’s my apartment right there,” exclaimed Smith, “and it turned out it was!”
Construction of Brunswick Commons, a collaborative permanent housing effort between Hospitality House and several partners, finalized in August 2022, with 40 units of affordable housing available to eligible residents, and Smith was one of them.
“I’ve been in poverty so bad that I thought I wouldn’t get to the good things in life,” said Smith. “So I try to get to the good things.”
Enjoying his home for nine months now, Smith is relieved to have gained back his independence with the help of Hospitality House and donors who make their work possible. Now, he doesn’t have to worry about when he will eat next or where he will sleep, and can, instead, focus on feeling well and experiencing life in a way that feels much closer to normal.
Jennifer Keefe is the public relations coordinator at Hospitality House, a 501©(3) nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County. Keefe can be reached for comment at info@hhshelter.org.