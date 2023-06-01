Tim Smith Brunswick Commons resident

Tim Smith enjoys his Brunswick Commons home.

 Courtesy Photo

Special to The Union

Thirty-one years ago, Tim Smith had a completely different life. He was in a long-term relationship, had recently become a partner at the construction company he worked for, and life was looking good; until one day he was in a serious head-on collision that changed his life forever. Against all odds, everyone involved in the car accident survived. The other driver and Smith’s two passengers sustained minor injuries, but Smith lost his left arm from the elbow down, and suffered tremendous damage to his hip, among a litany of other injuries.

Jennifer Keefe is the public relations coordinator at Hospitality House, a 501©(3) nonprofit emergency shelter and housing provider, serving low-income and homeless residents of Nevada County. Keefe can be reached for comment at info@hhshelter.org.