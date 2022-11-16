This weekend at The Stone House

Friday, November 18th: Havana Nights ft. Mike Scartezina’s Afro-Cuban Ensemble & Deejay OM

Mike Scartezina also know as Tambor, is a Multi-Percussionist Renaissance Man, specializing in Brazilian, Cuban, Merangue, Salsa, Latin and Caribbean rhythms. I am also a singer, DJ, music and event producer. My career in Music and Culture started with a love for Capoeria and soon moved to learning percussion and congas. I have travelled and studied in both Cuba and Brazil, learning from Masters in these countries as well as several key players who reside in the Bay Area. I’ve been fortunate enough to share stages with some of the Artists that have influenced me…..Seun Kuti and Original Egypt 80, Big Sam, Conjunto Chapotine, Members of Ilê Aiyê, Graça Onasile Maria Das Graças, Marcio Peeter and more. I’ve also played with and collaborated with many accomplished Bands on the West Coast….DigginDirt, SunHopFat, Sambadá, Mio Flores Havana All-Stars, Franco Brothers Orquestra, Mobando, Afromassive, Albino, Omo Aiyê and Members of Olodum.

Come on down to The Stone House and experience the sounds and energy of Salsa Dancing music! You won’t want to miss this oppurtunity to see a Live Afro-Cuban Band.

Saturday, November 19th: Zion Collective aka Simrit Kaur(lead vocals), Kenyatta Itola(bass), Ryan ‘Ishence’ Willard(guitar) and Sajid Ammor(keys)

Zion Collective is a unique, fresh sound, melding Roots Reggae, World, and R&B influences. It’s four core members are Simrit Kaur(lead vocals), Kenyatta Itola(bass), Ryan ‘Ishence’ Willard(guitar) and Sajid Ammor(keys). The band is based in the neighboring northern California mountain towns of Grass Valley and Nevada City, and they are known for their deep pocket groove.

Sunday, November 20th: Sunday Brunch ft. The Mazidan Quartet

Sunday November 20th & 27th, The Stone House will be offering Live Music by the Mazidan Quartet pared with delicious tapas and house made Sangria! This is a chance to try our refreshed Tapas menu hand crafted by our incredible Chef. The bar will be fully open, and in addition to our decadent cocktails and classic drinks, a house made Sangria will be available exclusively during this Sunday event! ALL AGES welcome, children under the age of 16 are free! Come vibe with us!