While casting about for a vehicle to help explain why Leftists insist they occupy the moral high ground in political matters, I chanced to read Carol Kuczora’s (Oct. 22, 2020) op-ed on fairness and its relation to Democrats. What a wealth of material to illustrate faulty thinking.

She states that fairness is what defines a Democrat. This assertion would be more compelling if a definition of the concept had been attempted, but like so many, the Left has a pattern of making unsupported assertions and then stopping cold, as if this was an obvious, even intuitive, conclusion. This observation applies to similar assertions, like those relating to racism, bigotry, injustice, etc. A variant of name-calling at best.

Rob Chrisman, Nevada City