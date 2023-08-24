While casting about for a vehicle to help explain why Leftists insist they occupy the moral high ground in political matters, I chanced to read Carol Kuczora’s (Oct. 22, 2020) op-ed on fairness and its relation to Democrats. What a wealth of material to illustrate faulty thinking.
She states that fairness is what defines a Democrat. This assertion would be more compelling if a definition of the concept had been attempted, but like so many, the Left has a pattern of making unsupported assertions and then stopping cold, as if this was an obvious, even intuitive, conclusion. This observation applies to similar assertions, like those relating to racism, bigotry, injustice, etc. A variant of name-calling at best.
It has always been my understanding that the core concept re: fairness was equal treatment. Not compassion, not caring, not equality of outcomes. Just being subject to the same set of rules or circumstances. A foot race is fair when all start at once, there is no outside help or interference, and the first to cross the finish is the winner. A fair report by a journalist would include everything pertinent and be consciously composed to eliminate bias.
Kuczora refers to numerous programs that supposedly promote fairness. It is obvious that her statement that “she gave up economic theory” is abundantly true, since these programs and their underlying ideas are all part of what I call the One Big Pot Theory (henceforth OBPT) of economics. The OBPT would have you believe that all the goods and services produced all go into one big pot, and that society’s biggest issue is deciding how that pot’s contents is to be distributed. And, of course, fairness (variously and conveniently defined) is one prime criterion for distribution. The OBPT is short and sweet—little or no discussion of production and certainly no discussion about ownership or property rights or the notion that things “belong” to people. That would be awkward. The moral theories accepted most widely deal with personal actions that are initiated by someone and cause harm to others—this would include theft, robbery, assault, extortion, murder, etc., i.e. what we call crimes. A primary legitimate function of government is to respond to these actions and attempt to remedy the damage done and deal with the offender. Leftists normally accept these as moral issues, but have gone far beyond that to insist that morality be extended to include certain positive moral duties (more commonly called “virtues”, like compassion, caring, etc.) and that these likewise are eligible to be enforced as for the above mentioned crimes by using the state’s police powers.
The moment we sanction the use of the same police powers to enforce everyday democratically adopted policies that are not involved with the kinds of criminal actions we cite above, that is when government crosses the line and becomes illegitimate. For instance, it is the state itself, by the act of appropriating an arbitrary amount of tax from individuals whose only crime is possessing more resources than others, which has become a criminal institution.
I submit that redistribution of wealth is patently immoral, and that is true regardless of for what purpose the extracted wealth is intended. One cannot legitimately use force and threats of violence on others to practice your virtues, including caring, compassion and all the rest. What you are doing is implementing a penalty for which there was no offense; why should the person whose only crime is earning more than someone else be penalized? IMHO, one must field a rational answer this objection to be considered a moral person, and
Democrats ( and any and all advocates of this kind of free-floating abstraction they call “fairness”) are largely unable to do so.
The types of answers to the foregoing that we hear usually revolve around name calling and sundry objections to capitalism and the free market. The gains of the minority of high earners are disparaged as being in some way ill-gotten.
The replies involve no less than spitting on entrepreneurs by people who are woefully ignorant of economics.
Consider also that the only income tax even approaching fairness under an equal treatment standard is an equal levy on all for government activities that (at least potentially) benefit all equally.
In starker terms, income redistribution is a form of evil. If you practice it, condone it, or vote for it, you have gone over to the dark side.
Rob Chrisman, Nevada City