 The great conjunction — an 800 year reunion
The great conjunction — an 800 year reunion

Elias Funez
  

 

The great conjunction of Jupiter and Saturn on the shortest day of the year Monday as seen from the Diablo Range of Northern California. The celestial event is also referred to as the Christmas star.
Photo: Elias Funez

 

