The Center for the Arts hiring for a number of positions as they prepare to reopen

The Center for the Arts is preparing to reopen its renovated venue in downtown Grass Valley and with that they are seeking stellar and enthusiastic candidates for a number of positions.

The positions available include a bar manager who would be responsible for overseeing all bar operations for Center events, including scheduled off-site events. The right candidate will control and order all bar inventory and create and update bar menus, among a number of other tasks. The Center is asking that anyone who applies should have at least four years of experience in bartending.

A volunteer coordinator position requires successful applicants to oversee all aspects of The Center’s extensive volunteer program. This person will recruit, schedule, and manage volunteers for all events held by The Center and ensure that each volunteer is properly trained.

The Center is also seeking a box office attendant who will help sell tickets and manage patron memberships. The ideal candidate will have the ability to answer patron questions about each event and serve as a friendly and knowledgeable resource for those wishing to become members or purchase tickets.

The executive assistant position includes responsibilities serving as a patron liaison and direct support to the executive director. Candidates in this position will learn about fund development and fundraising. The executive assistant will also serve as a personal concierge for major donors, processing tickets, and will assist with special projects.

The education and outreach assistant is responsible for completing a variety of administrative tasks in addition to supporting the curatorial process. They will also manage and facilitate youth and senior arts education as well as outreach programs within the community. A passion for the arts is a must, as is the ability to politely and efficiently work with community members of all ages.

More detailed information on all of the available positions can be found at https://thecenterforthearts.org/job-opportunities/ . All cover letters and resume should be sent to hr@thecenterforthearts.org .