facebook tracking pixel The bridge is back | TheUnion.com
YOUR AD HERE »

The bridge is back

Community Community |

Submitted by Paul Matson
During last year’s big December storm an enormous Ponderosa Pine took out Pioneer Park’s pedestrian bridge over Little Deer Creek. It was totally destroyed. Nothing was salvageable. The good news is, a new bridge over the creek is under construction and is almost ready for public use. Both the old and new bridge at the park used the salvaged metal railings from the 1906 Pine Street Bridge, demolished and replaced in 1996. It is fitting that this new structure at the park was built by Verne Taylor, Director of Public Works in 1996, and Bill Falconi, City Engineer at that time. Mr. Taylor is responsible for saving the metal work from the old bridge for future use in Nevada City. Many of the large granite blocks used in this recent construction project were part of the foundation of that 1906 Pine Street Bridge. The bulk of the construction costs will be paid for with funds from the California Disaster Assistance Act. The new bridge, its workmanship, railings, rock work, and the creek are a perfect compliment to each other. Drop on by and check it out! (Submitted by Paul Matson)
Community
See more

Support Local Journalism


Support Local Journalism

Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.

 