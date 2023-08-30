Associate Editor
According to the official count by the Empire Mine State Park, 1,332 people attended the Miner’s Picnic in Grass Valley on Saturday, August 26.
Associate Editor
This year marked the return of the community event after a four-year hiatus due to COVID-19.
Attendees and docents wore period attire and the public was encouraged to view the vast estate grounds and demonstrations of traditional mining equipment.
“This event started in 1895, it was originally a fundraiser for the orphans of the miners that had died here at the mine. It was brought back in the 1970’s after it became a State Park and now it’s an opportunity to bring a picnic lunch into the park. We don’t usually allow food here in the park because it’s historic. We have live music, we have docents in the historic buildings, we have activities going on,” said Jean Rhyne, State Park Interpreter.
The last living miner that worked at Empire Mine, Orlo Steele, was also at the event.
“I was raised here in Grass Valley and I’m living in the house I was raised in. I worked as a mucker here in the Mine when I was 17 in 1950,” said Steele.
To contact Associate Editor Anabella Funk email, afunk@theunion.com
