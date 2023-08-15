Nevada County Pride would like to thank the 650+ community members who joined us for our first Pride Festival on Sunday, August 6th! The Pride Festival comes after a very successful June Pride month. Ten events by various community organizers brought in 1000+ attendees, starting with the third annual Pride flag raising at City Hall in Nevada City and hanging flags throughout downtown. It has truly been a season of pride for all who celebrate and support the historical achievements, cultural assets, and civic leadership of our local LGBTQ+ Community.
In 1999, President Bill Clinton declared every June in America as Gay and Lesbian Pride Month. In 2011 President Barack Obama expanded Pride Month to include the whole of the LGBTQ+ community. Locally, in June 2022, the Nevada City Council approved a proclamation that every June is LGBTQ+ Pride Month in Nevada City. On June 24, 2023, the City Council unanimously elevated this to a resolution to honor the diversity of our community.