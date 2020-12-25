Thank you from SNMH Foundation and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital!

During the early stages of the pandemic, SNMH Foundation Executive Director Kimberly Parker and Board President Gil Mathew participated in the distribution of PPE for businesses in the community.



Most of us look forward to saying goodbye to 2020. It has been a year of ups and downs, challenge and adversity, resilience and heartbreak. It is hard to believe that nearly a year has passed since we found ourselves in one of the most significant moments in recent history.

Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s staff and board never stopped although we had to pivot our work. Initially, we assisted wherever needed by the hospital. This included helping to secure donations of goods and services, encouraging those interested in making masks and scrub caps, facilitating donations for the hospital’s most urgent needs, and much more.

The Boards of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are deeply grateful to everyone in our community that have given generously to ensure our hospital stays strong during these trying times. It means so much to our healthcare workers both on the frontline and behind the scenes. Thank you! We live in an amazing community.

