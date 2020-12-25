Thank you from SNMH Foundation and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital!
Most of us look forward to saying goodbye to 2020. It has been a year of ups and downs, challenge and adversity, resilience and heartbreak. It is hard to believe that nearly a year has passed since we found ourselves in one of the most significant moments in recent history.
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation’s staff and board never stopped although we had to pivot our work. Initially, we assisted wherever needed by the hospital. This included helping to secure donations of goods and services, encouraging those interested in making masks and scrub caps, facilitating donations for the hospital’s most urgent needs, and much more.
The Boards of Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation and Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital are deeply grateful to everyone in our community that have given generously to ensure our hospital stays strong during these trying times. It means so much to our healthcare workers both on the frontline and behind the scenes. Thank you! We live in an amazing community.
Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital Foundation Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital
Board of Directors Board of Directors
Gil Mathew, President Monty East, Board Chair
Mary Bitle Dan Castle
Jake Bronson Andrew Chang, MD
Barbara DeGraw Jason Fouyer
Jean Creasey, DDS Alex Klistoff, MD
Denis Drew, MD Michael Korpiel
Monty East Alison Lehman
Brian Evans, MD Stephanie Ortiz
Sara Fillips Scott Robertson
Dylan Hendricks
Alex Gammelgard Brian Evans, SNMH CEO/President
Rich Keene
Marty Lombardi
Katy McKay
Sean Metroka
David Painter
Edward Sylvester
Heather Thorpe
Kim Zwick
