Only sixteen percent of Gen Z – 24 or under – say they are proud of America.
This attitude of American kids who are on the threshold of adulthood is not a result of the ’three great untruths’ outlined by Lukianoff and Haidt, as suggested by Mclaughlin in her 2-29-23 ‘Other Voices’ column. It has to do with becoming of age in a time when the world is much more precarious than it was when Mclaughlin, and I, were coming of age. These kids are worried about our country’s direction.
In my early twenties I got a job at the local Post Office for two dollars and fifty cents an hour. This was sufficient for me to rent a Bay Area apartment, and I began studies at a free Junior college. That apartment could cost $4000 a month today. The rest of my six years of college at State and University institutions was virtually free. The cold war was over, climate change was not a thing, Other than the Vietnam war, the future was bright.
My substantial litter of Gen Z grandkids and their peers, as they prepare for adulthood, have shared with me their dismay over the world in front of them — they see a culture in political disarray, economic chaos, nuclear danger, environmental neglect and destruction, all in the hands of apparently heedless adults.
The pandemic shattered the experience of high school for many – hybrid zoom, in-person, back and forth, was a plan that just did not work for many. Essential relationships with teachers disappeared because of changing pandemic policies, and the contention between teachers and administrators over these policies created serious amounts of anxiety.
They graduated, and want to move out, be independent adults. But they can’t. Minimum wage is $15 per hour, and in California one needs to earn $39 per hour, full time, to afford a two-bedroom apartment, even with a roommate. In Orange County the hourly wage would need to be $49.00. Many can’t leave the nest, as much as they eagerly want to.
And they are informed. They are aware of the effects climate change imposes – drought, starving the Colorado river, life blood of four states, and how the Mississippi can barely float the commercial barges carrying exports that support twenty percent of our country’s commerce.
They know about the climate deniers who prevent the dramatic political moves necessary to move us beyond the fossil fuel dependency, which clearly drives this disaster (these kids believe in the science).
They know about money in politics, corporations protecting their commerce by flooding the campaign funds of compliant politicians.
They ask: “Why does insulin cost my mom $200 when I heard that the drug company gets it for $8.00? Do you they want her to die? She can’t afford that?” Another asks, about guns: “Why can’t even basic background checks be a law everywhere?”
They read about the wilds of the Amazon, of Africa, the oceans, places they dream to experience. They view these wonders with a sense of loss, wondering if such marvels will be gone before it’s their turn to visit. Places undergoing devastation from the pursuit of profit for the few, and the strong.
They know systemic racism, against black, brown, and of the gender diverse – they ask “what’s this about all men are created equal and have a God given right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness? Why does my black bud quiver in terror when he gets pulled over for a broken taillight, or a window tinted too dark? Why are so many of our Black buddies killed for a traffic stop? Why are schools scary because of nuts with military super guns? Who allows that? Who is making money off that?”
And they are constantly confronted with the homeless – some are their friends, or their friends families, people sleeping in rain, snow and mud. ‘Aren’t there lot’s of empty buildings, offices, where these people could sleep out of the rain? Why isn’t something done?”
The kids are all right. It is us old farts that have failed here. Why Terry, should we expect these Gen Z’s to be proud of us and the world we adults have built, the country you and I both love?
They don’t lack pride in America – they are just dismayed by the choices we adults have made, and how their future may be seriously diminished as a result, if not eliminated all together.