Only sixteen percent of Gen Z – 24 or under – say they are proud of America.

This attitude of American kids who are on the threshold of adulthood is not a result of the ’three great untruths’ outlined by Lukianoff and Haidt, as suggested by Mclaughlin in her 2-29-23 ‘Other Voices’ column. It has to do with becoming of age in a time when the world is much more precarious than it was when Mclaughlin, and I, were coming of age. These kids are worried about our country’s direction.

David Heinen