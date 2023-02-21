Nevada City, California, February 14, 2023 – Telestream®, the global leader in workflow automation, media processing, video quality monitoring, and test and synchronization solutions for the production and distribution of video, today announced that Rhonda Bassett-Spiers has been named Chief Executive Officer of the company effective immediately. Bassett-Spiers succeeds Dan Castles who will retire from the CEO role and remain with the company through April 2023 to aid in the transition of Ms. Bassett-Spiers into her new role. Additionally, President and Chief Operating Officer Jon Wilson will remain in his current role, continuing to lead the company’s operations.

Castles, the company’s founding CEO, returned to the CEO position in January 2020 from the Board of Directors to lead the Company’s recent phase of accelerated growth. During his most recent tenure as CEO, Telestream has completed five acquisitions to expand its leadership across the media supply chain while meaningfully expanding the company’s ability to support customer workflows as they transition to the cloud, delivered consistent revenue growth, and strong profitability.