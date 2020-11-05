Tahoe National Forest Hiring Temporary Seasonal Wildland Firefighters for 2021
The Tahoe National Forest is now hiring enthusiastic, highly motivated individuals for temporary seasonal positions as wildland firefighters for the upcoming 2021 season.
Positions are available in hotshot/handcrews, helicopter helitack crews, engine crews, fuels management, fire lookout, and dispatch.
Duty Locations: Truckee, Sierraville, Loyalton, Soda Springs, Foresthill, Camptonville, Downieville, Grass Valley and Nevada City.
For temporary seasonal positions, submit applications November 9, 2020.
For a quick glance and information on the hiring process, visit: https://go.usa.gov/x7kSh
For more in-depth information, including application tips, please visit: https://go.usa.gov/x7kSA or email TNFfirehire@gmail.com for information on temporary seasonal fire positions.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User